Repeat offenders challenge ND sunshine laws

In March 2015, the attorney general had told them they violated the same set of laws when they maneuvered behind the scenes to persuade the former police chief to resign.

Mayor Tim Mahoney, who was acting mayor at the time, said then that it had been a mistake. "Moving forward, we will educate commissioners about these procedures and ensure we are in compliance."

According to a review of the attorney general's opinions, which are advisory in nature, the city of Fargo is one of a handful of likely repeat offenders of state open meeting and open record laws. In the past 10 years, it has received four opinions accusing it of violating these sunshine laws. Opinions that clear the city are not counted here.

But Fargo's record is not the worst. The city of Mandan and North Dakota University System tied for the most with seven. North Dakota State University and organizations affiliated with it have received six, as have the state Workforce Safety & Insurance. Only the city of Fargo and NDSU have had likely violations in the past two years, however.

Jack McDonald, a Bismarck media attorney serving on Stenehjem's task force to improve North Dakota's sunshine laws, said he considers the laws to be broad and effective. They do lack stiff penalties, he said, but that makes likely violations easier to investigate and bring to light.

"Just off the top of my head, there's maybe two or three or four repeat offenders that come to mind," he said. "You don't really make changes to state law because of two or three or four people."

Handful of repeats

In the past 10 years, there have been 137 attorney general's opinions accusing 115 government organizations of violating state sunshine laws. The top five likely repeat offenders were responsible for 30 of those or about a fifth. That means most had likely violated the laws on just one or two occasions.

Of the top five, though, three had gone at least two years without being accused of a violation by the attorney general. The city of Mandan, for example, had five opinions between 2007 and 2009 and the last two in 2014. WSI received all six opinions in 2008 following a dark time for the worker's compensation agency that included accusations of corruption against its director — the chargers were later dismissed — and complaints of retaliation against whistleblowers.

The most consistent were NDSU, which has had one opinion each year starting in 2011, and the city of Fargo, which had one each in 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016.

In one of its more recent likely violations, the NDSU Alumni Association and Development Foundation held several closed-door sessions in 2014 to figure out how to negotiate the resignation of its CEO, who threatened legal action if he didn't get a good enough severance package. Among other things, the foundation board agreed in the closed-door sessions to form a subcommittee to negotiate.

The attorney general said state law allows discussion of negotiating strategies behind closed doors but not to vote on creating a subcommittee. "Because the appointment did not take place during the open portion of the meeting, the existence of the subcommittee was unknown to the public," he said, which was compounded by the fact that the subcommittee subsequently failed to notify the public it was meeting.

In one of the more recent likely violations, two city commissioners, Mahoney and Dave Piepkorn, held a series of meetings with city staff and then-Mayor Dennis Walaker in 2014 to discuss the resignation of former Police Chief Keith Ternes. Mahoney and Piepkorn had many discussions about the matter with other commissioners, none of which were recorded.

The attorney general said these meetings went beyond just informing commissioners of what was going on but allowed them to form a consensus on how to buy out the chief. "By this method of 'providing information,' the entire Commission learned of the Police Review Committee's observations, agreed that there was a need for a separation agreement to be negotiated with Chief Ternes, and knew that Commissioners Mahoney and Piepkorn were pursuing such a course of action without ever having a noticed, public meeting," the attorney general wrote in his opinion.

Toothless

North Dakota's sunshine laws presume all government information and meetings to be public except where specified by law. That makes the law fairly broad. In recent years, there has been criticism of the enforcement of the law, which is effectively nonexistent.

The attorney general's office doesn't prosecute other government agencies if they are accused of a violation by the public. Instead, his staff interviews these agencies about what happened and determines if any laws might have been violated. If the answer is "yes," the attorney general tells these organizations remedies they should take to fix things.

But he is limited in several ways, according to his opinions. First, he must take the word of the government agencies; his staff does not investigate. Second, his remedies are suggestions not orders; his opinions warn that if the likely violators don't do what he says and they lose a court case, they'll have to pay the cost of the court case.

That is, other than the embarrassment of being accused as a violator by the attorney general, the violating agency faces a penalty only if the complainant takes it to court and wins.

McDonald said it's highly unlikely any complainant would sue because it would take a year or two and a lot of attorney fees to resolve and it's not worth it get at some public documents or minutes to an illegal meeting.

Penalties unpopular

In 2015, some state lawmakers had tried to put some penalties into the sunshine laws by imposing a $500 fine on violators but it failed to pass by a 21-72 vote.

According to McDonald, his task force also discussed penalties but decided not to put them in a proposed bill. One big reason not to is the manpower available to prosecutors. If a violation of sunshine laws becomes a crime, they'd need to meet the burden of proof of a crime and that's a lot of work for prosecutors. "State's attorneys are now busy busy plus busy. An alleged violation by the Fargo School Board of an open record or an open meeting (law) is going to go to the very bottom of his pile."

Another big reason, according to McDonald, is how to apply the fines in a fair way. It's one thing to fine big government agencies with a lot of staff to advise them, he said, but what about say a small school district with a part-time clerk who made a mistake?

Stenehjem, who was not immediately available for comments, told task force members earlier this year that if it were a criminal investigation, potential violators would invoke their constitutional right to avoid self-incrimination and refuse to cooperate with his staff as they do now. He also worried that any penalty would just be paid by taxpayers.

McDonald said if repeat violations were severe enough, he thinks the attorney general probably could prosecute using a state law that requires public servants to obey state law, though it would still be just a misdemeanor.

North Dakota sunshine laws are actually much improved, he said, compared to the way they were in 1997, the last time a task force like his overhauled them. At that time, members of the public, such as the news media, couldn't ask for an attorney general's office to shame a likely violator so they had to sue, he said. Now, he said, "you don't have to go spend $10,000 on a lawsuit, or more, you can just ask for an attorney general's opinion. You don't have to wait two years for the lawsuit to play itself out."