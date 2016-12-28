West Fargo and Horace firefighters responded about 2:55 p.m. to a call at 6425 13th St. N. in the Cass County community of North River after the owner reported smoke in the house, said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.

Fuller said the homeowner reported he was using a blowtorch to melt ice off his stoop and it was determined heat from the blowtorch had penetrated the home's brick facade and started materials on fire within a wall of the home.

Fuller said some damage was caused to the home because of the need to tear through walls to reach the smoldering fire within the frame of the home.

He said a Horace firefighter suffered a cut to his hand while working on the fire, but it was not considered serious.