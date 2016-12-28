District Court Judge Steven McCullough also appointed a public defender for Porter.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a stabbing about 4:19 a.m. on Saturday at Porter’s home at 1321 17th Ave. S.

Porter told police he and his girlfriend were having drinks with the victim, Derek Lynn Bjarnason, 26, when Bjarnason said something about Porter’s girlfriend and their baby daughter that offended him.

Porter said when he confronted Bjarnason about the comment, Bjarnason attacked him.

Porter’s girlfriend also told police that Bjarnason attacked Porter while the two were sitting on the couch. She said Bjarnason struck Porter in the upper body with closed fists.

Porter said he curled up into a ball on the couch and was scared of what Bjarnason would do to him and his family.

He said at that point he reached for a long knife he described as a small sword about 14 inches long that was between the cushions of the couch and stabbed Bjarnason one time, according to court documents.

Bjarnason was alive when police arrived, but did not speak. He was taken to the hospital after the incident and was later pronounced dead.

Court documents said it appeared Bjarnason received one laceration through the heart, which was a fatal wound.