A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to pay for funeral costs and to help Bjarnason's mother raise his two children.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a stabbing about 4:19 a.m. on Saturday at Porter's home at 1321 17th Ave. S.

Porter told police he and his girlfriend were having drinks with Bjarnason, 26, when Bjarnason said something about Porter's girlfriend and their baby daughter that offended him.

Porter said when he confronted Bjarnason about the comment, Bjarnason attacked him.

Porter's girlfriend also told police that Bjarnason attacked Porter while the two were sitting on the couch. She said Bjarnason struck Porter in the upper body with closed fists.

Porter said he curled up into a ball on the couch and was scared of what Bjarnason would do to him and his family.

He said at that point he reached for a long knife he described as a small sword about 14 inches long that was between the cushions of the couch and stabbed Bjarnason one time, according to court documents.

Bjarnason was alive when police arrived, but did not speak. He was taken to the hospital after the incident and was later pronounced dead.

Court documents said it appeared Bjarnason received one laceration through the heart, which was a fatal wound.

Cass County District Court Judge Steven McCullough appointed a public defender for Porter, who appeared in court via closed-circuit television at Wednesday's court appearance.

In the aftermath of the murder, a GoFundMe campaign was created Dec. 27 on behalf of Bjarnason's mother, Lonnie Baker, of Fargo. So far the online fundraiser has raised $700 out of the $10,000 goal to pay for funeral costs and help raise Bjarnason's two children, a 6-year-old and 4-year-old. Baker said on Facebook that she had Bjarnason cremated and there would not be a funeral at this time.

"[Baker] did her best to make sure they had a joyous Christmas, but the entire time she was praying for her son to walk through the door," the GoFundMe page said.