Fargo man charged with murder in Christmas Eve stabbing

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a stabbing around 4:19 a.m. on Saturday at Porter's home at 1321 17th Ave. S.

Porter told police he and the victim, Derek Lynn Bjarnason, 26, and a female acquaintance were drinking together when Bjarnason attacked him.

The female acquaintance also told police that Bjarnason attacked Porter while they were sitting on the couch. She said Bjarnason struck Porter in the upper body with closed fists.

Porter said he curled up into a ball on the couch and was scared of what Bjarnason would do to him and his family, so he reached for a knife that was between the cushions of the couch and stabbed Bjarnason one time.

Bjarnason was taken to the hospital after the incident and was later pronounced dead.

The court documents said it appeared Bjarnason received one laceration through the heart, which was a fatal wound.

Porter is scheduled to make a court appearance at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.