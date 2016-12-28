The Catholic Benefits Association, which represents employers such as Catholic parishes and hospitals, said the rules contradict Catholic values.

"We ask only for the freedom to serve consistent with our conscience and our Catholic faith," Bishop John Folda of the Diocese of Fargo said in a statement. "While we do not discriminate against individuals because of their orientation, our Catholic values will not permit us to pay for or facilitate actions that are contrary to our faith."

The Catholic Benefits Association said the federal rules require Catholic hospitals and health care providers to perform gender transition surgery and abortions. They also require Catholic employers to cover such surgery and their group insurers to cover abortions.

The association said Pope Francis has reiterated Catholic teachings opposed to abortion and theories that gender is mutable or fluid.