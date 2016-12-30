If the idea of hosting a New Year's Eve party is a bit daunting, why not invite a few close friends or family members over for an afternoon get-together on New Year's Day?

Jan. 1 is the perfect time to invite friends and family to your home — the kind of guests you don't have to dress up for.

Instead of a big meal, which takes gobs of time and effort, choose a nice selection of appetizers and cut-up fruit, and sliced meat and cheeses that guests can nibble on as they mingle.

Use your slow-cooker to prepare a warm beverage for toasting each other and welcoming 2017. Try a slow-cooker apple cider, a mulled wine or the popular-with-all-ages hot chocolate.

This approach relieves you of the hassle of trying to predict everyone's favorite drink or the worry of not having all the necessary drink ingredients on hand.

Or, after months of overindulging on holiday goodies, bring a few people together for a light breakfast.

What better way to usher in the first few hours of the first day of the new year than in the easy and relaxed company of those you care for most?

How about a brunch, with the main dish being an egg bake you assemble the night before, leave in the fridge and pop in the oven in the morning?

Offer this with fresh juice, assorted sliced fruits and an array of tempting pastries.

If you really want to impress, jazz up orange juice with a splash of champagne for a timely and festive mimosa. You'll be drinking champagne when you're not too tipsy to enjoy it.

Keep the vibe decidedly casual by pulling out a cake plate or a tiered server and fill it with baked goods or a variety of sweet treats guests can sample as they wish.

But don't overlook the special note of celebration that is struck by using the good china. It's just as easy to serve your juice in pretty glasses than the everyday ones.

Don't let your good dishes languish, unused, in the china cabinet, waiting for the all-too-rare special occasion.

Your guests will feel more than special on the first day of the year.

Here are some recipes that will make New Year's Day entertaining a breeze:

Five-ingredients (or fewer) finger foods

Classic Cheese Plate:

Follow this formula: two cheeses — one soft (such as goat cheese or brie) and one hard (try Manchego or Asiago).

Offer bread or crackers for the third element, then add two of any of these items: olives, fresh or dried fruit, nuts (spiced or candied if you have them), and honey or already-sliced salty cured meats, such as salami or prosciutto.

Arrange artfully on your nicest wooden cutting board with appropriate serving knives or spoons and call it a day.

Crostini:

Start with a fresh baguette cut into quarter- to half-inch-thick slices. (If you have a few extra minutes, toast the slices.)

Top with your favorite two- or four-ingredient combinations such as: cranberry chutney or fig jam with blue cheese; Manchego and Serrano ham; roast beef and brie; butter topped with thinly sliced radishes and sea salt; and deli chicken or egg salad topped with chopped chives.

Dips:

You've probably heard of the famous two-ingredient queso dip of processed cheese and spicy canned tomatoes nuked in a microwave until creamy.

A guaranteed crowd-pleaser, but it's not the only quick dip made with few fixings. Mix vanilla Greek yogurt with honey and a splash of lemon and serve with sliced apples. Or stir taco seasoning into plain Greek yogurt and serve with corn chips and carrots.

Tortillas:

You can do a million snacky things with tortillas.

There's the classic smoked salmon roll: Spread a spinach tortilla with a thin schmear of herbed cream cheese—make sure to spread to the edges. Layer smoked salmon along one edge of the tortilla, sprinkle with chopped fresh dill and top with red onion slices. Starting with the salmon side, roll the tortilla up tightly, then slice into 1/2-inch portions. Refrigerate until serving.

Variations: You may switch out the onion for capers, chopped tomatoes or avocado.

Other tortilla pinwheel combos include cream cheese, apricot jam and pre-shredded carrots, or a take on a muffuletta with ham, salami, provolone and store-bought olive tapenade.

You can use tortillas as bases for flatbreads by topping them with brie and pear or your favorite pizza ingredients.

Quesadillas:

Get creative with quesadillas. Try these pesto sausage quesadillas: Spread about a tablespoon of pesto on a tortilla. Sprinkle crumbled cooked hot Italian sausage on the pesto, then add a layer of mozzarella and thinly sliced red onion on top. Place the tortilla on a medium hot skillet or griddle; cook until the cheese in melted. Fold one side of the tortilla over, then transfer to a cutting board. After the quesadilla has cooled a minute or two, slice and serve hot with warmed marinara sauce.

Other ideas for quesadillas: Try unusual cheeses; add bacon and/or avocado; lean to the sweet side with fruit and chocolate hazelnut spread, or go all in by grilling up a peanut butter, banana and bacon quesadilla.

If those don't strike your fancy, here are a few other easy appetizer ideas.

Parmesan-Pepper Jack Cheese Crisps

You may have heard of Parmesan crisps, the one-ingredient wonders. These cheese crisps are less salty than the usual Parmesan crisps, and the pepper jack cheese adds some nice heat.

Yield: 20 to 24 crisps

Ingredients:

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Combine the two cheeses, then form into roughly 2-inch circles on two baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Let cool to room temperature before serving.

Spicy Maple Bacon

Bacon-y goodness is never out of season, but this version adds a zesty touch to your New Year's Day table.

The maple-mustard-Sriracha sauce is very versatile. Make extra to brush on grilled chicken, pork or salmon; glaze a baked ham, or serve as a dipping sauce for chicken tenders or pigs in a blanket. Just keep the proportions the same — two parts syrup, two parts mustard and one part Sriracha.

Yield: 16 slices

Ingredients:

8 slices thick-cut, Applewood-smoked bacon

2 teaspoon pure maple syrup

2 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon Sriracha hot sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut the slices of bacon in half. Place a baking rack on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper and arrange the bacon in one layer on the rack. Bake the bacon for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the edges start to get crispy.

Stir the syrup, mustard and Sriracha together in a small bowl until thoroughly combined. Remove the baking sheet from the oven very carefully. Using tongs, turn the bacon slices over on the rack.

Brush each slice with the sauce until coated. Return bacon to the oven and bake for 3 to 5 more minutes, or until desired crispness.

Baked Brie with Pecans

This appetizer could double as a great dessert.

Yield: 20 to 24 servings

Ingredients:

One 5-inch brie round

1/2 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Sliced French bread, apples or pears

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the brie in an oven-safe serving dish. Bake the brie for 8 to 10 minutes to soften.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the brown sugar and stir, cooking until the mixture is well incorporated and bubbly. Stir in the pecans. Remove the brie from the oven and pour the pecan mixture over the cheese. Serve immediately with sliced French bread or, if you prefer, sliced apples or pears.

Mary Carol Garrity, Tribune News Service, contributed to this article.