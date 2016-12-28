Mary P. Allen was 60 when she was charged earlier this year with taking about $43,580 from a joint bank account that was set up to pay bills for her mother, who was living in an assisted-living facility in Moorhead and had dementia.

Allen told investigators she spent the money on psychics, court records say.

Allen pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and on Wednesday Clay County District Court Judge Michelle Lawson stayed imposition of sentence on the condition Allen pay fines and fees totaling more than $1,000 and that she pay $32,000 in restitution.

Allen was also placed on supervised probation for up to 20 years.