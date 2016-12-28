SWAT team called to Dakota Access Pipeline protests, 5 arrested for trespassing
Morton County, ND - A SWAT team was called out to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests for the first time in weeks.
The Morton County Sheriff's Office says protesters gathered several times on the backwater bridge in the afternoon, five people were arrested for trespassing.
About an hour later authorities say more protestors gathered and tampered with barricades before crossing.
Soon after, about 80 people gathered on Turtle Hill where some allegedly said they were getting guns.
After leaving the hill about 100 demonstrators gathered on the bridge again where a SWAT team was called in.
Authorities say protestors tampered with barriers and some stole a DOT sign, which caused authorities to fire less than lethal ammunition at them.