Largest Baby Shower happens throughout January

Beneficiaries of these donated items will be families taking part in the "Earn While You Learn" program, which teaches clients parenting skills, rewards them with points earned through the parenting classes and allows them to "spend" the earned points for items found in FirstChoice Clinic's Family Boutique.

The boutique's main source of items is the Largest Baby Shower event in the communities of Fargo-Moorhead, Bismarck and Devils Lake, N.D.

Donations can be dropped off at all Hornbacher's grocery stores in the Fargo/Moorhead locations throughout January.

For more information, call FirstChoice Clinic at (701) 237-5902 or go to www.teamfirstchoice.com.