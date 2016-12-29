Fargo library launches Winter Read-A-Thon
FARGO — The Fargo Public Library invites the community to participate in the library's annual Winter Read-A-Thon.
Participants can pick up an official book log at any Fargo Public Library location beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3. Readers of every age can participate; book logs are available for children, teens and adults.
All ages are encouraged to read to earn small prizes while they last, and chances to enter prize drawings. Book logs are due on or before Feb. 26 to be eligible for prizes and prize drawings.