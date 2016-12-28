LOS ANGELES -- Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28, one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, according to TMZ.

The Oscar-nominated actress is said to have fallen ill at her L.A. home while discussing funeral plans for her daughter. Paramedics were called to her son Todd's home in Beverly Hills. She may have suffered a stroke, reports TMZ.

Variety has reached out to multiple sources for confirmation.

Fisher died Tuesday morning after suffering what was described as a massive heart attack on Friday while on a flight from London, where she had been shooting episodes of the Amazon/Channel 4 comedy "Catastrophe," to Los Angeles.

Born in 1932, Reynolds is known for, among many other roles, her part in the 1952 film "Singin' in the Rain." She was nominated for an Academy Awards for 1964's "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."