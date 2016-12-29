The two, 25-foot-tall trees will be milled into lumber to be used in homes built for families in 2017. The milling is being donated to the local nonprofit by Dakota Timber Co.

The project is inspired by Habitat for Humanity International's tradition of using wood milled from New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in Habitat for Humanity homes built throughout the country.

Locally each year, the Fargo Park District Forestry crew works with willing property owners who donate trees for the holiday. The trees are displayed at the Depot, 701 Main Ave., and Rheault Farm, 2902 25th St. S., from Thanksgiving through the New Year.