B-B-BRRR Winter Classic Bike Race Jan. 29

New to B-B-BRRR this year is a 5K Fun Ride for beginner riders. Riders in the 5K Fun Ride will see a running timer, but finish times are not recorded.

The 10K racers will have access to recorded finish time and place. Outdoor activities will also be available for children.

Registration is open online at gncycles.com/events, with an early bird entry fee of $25 on or before Jan. 26, and $35 afterward. Race day registration is accepted from noon to 1 p.m.

Riders can participate in either the Slim Bike (tires less than 2.5 inches wide) or the Fat Bike category. Experience is not required to ride, but helmets are.

There will be a post-ride celebration and award ceremony indoors at Great Northern Bicycle Co., 425 Broadway. All racers receive a meal, beverage and T-shirt for participating. Awards are given to top riders and all participants are eligible to win prizes.