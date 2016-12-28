Watson-Curry, 34, executive director of the nonprofit Great Rides Bike Share in Fargo, said even though the organization hibernates during the winter months, she still hits the snow-covered roads with her Specialized Rockhopper Mountain Bike.

Biking makes her feel more connected to her north Moorhead neighborhood—regardless of how cold it is outside—and that connection will grow as she gets ready to serve her first term as an elected city official. Watson-Curry will represent Moorhead's 1st Ward starting in January after being elected in November, and plans on biking to meetings. The route from her home to Moorhead City Hall is less than a mile.

Watson-Curry said she didn't campaign specifically on bikes, but she thinks they are a great tool and choice of transportation. Moorhead is already designated a bronze level by the League of American Bicyclists, and she intends to make the city more bike-friendly during all seasons.

We recently talked with Watson-Curry about winter biking.

When did you start winter biking?

I dabbled in winter biking during my time as a volunteer at the the Fargo-Moorhead Community Bicycle Workshop starting around 2008-2009, even pedaling in a winter race in Grand Forks (I think I was third of three women at the time). I won a pair of studded tires that I still rock in the winter.

I wasn't a diehard for winter biking from the start as I'd opt for the walking or driving more often than not, and the bus when I was a student. I'd bike to social outings mostly. When trying anything new there is always a learning curve, so having a friend show you the ropes is great.

How often do you bike in the winter?

Job transitions in our household changed my biking and driving practices this year. We are a one-car household and I work closest to the home, so I pedal. Last winter, I think I was at a 50 percent rate of pedaling to work in winter. This year, I'm closer to 85 percent and have walked and taken the bus occasionally. I've caught a ride here or there, too.

I live, work and play in a relatively close vicinity, so I'm not logging a lot of mileage. I work about a mile and a half from home and like to take the Memorial Bridge and pedal through Oak Grove Park. Again, I'm pretty utilitarian with my bike, so I haven't taken any wild adventures yet this winter.

What are the worst winter conditions you've biked in?

Snirt is a challenge (snow and dirt) and makes for some potentially challenging pathways to pedal. If it's really windy or snow hasn't been cleared, I switch modes as it's no fun not having a clear place to ride. I mostly opt to ride in the street as I do the rest of the year; packed snow is easier to pedal on in my opinion. I know I've pedaled in days where it was bad, but if I can borrow a phrase from the Norwegians, "There's no bad weather, just bad clothes," which is pretty sound advice.

Would you say there are a lot of winter bicyclists in the F-M area, or are there just a few brave souls?

It has grown a lot. Of course, it's harder to identify folks all bundled up, but each year I see more and more folks pedaling that I don't know. The cycling industry in general has caught up with the notion that folks want to bike year-round, too. You can get a range of accessories, clothing and bikes that will ease your travels in the snow. Also, I think others are shifting their perspective on the cold months and are embracing it as part of our identity, which is awesome.

Last winter I read the book "Frostbike," by Canadian author and reporter Tom Babin. It spelled out that successful winter bike communities take a few things to be successful: infrastructure and the rider to have a decent bike, but most important was the community's attitude (and in this case, riders) about winter. Embracing what we have for weather has been a goal of mine after reading that. I will say, Vitamin D supplements also help immensely. For me, the hardest part of building the habit was just embracing it and getting out the door the first snowy days.

For those who don't bike in the winter, what are their reactions seeing you out there in the elements?

As mentioned, I don't ride far, so although I am flattered by their surprise and flattery, I most likely just spent 10 to 15 minutes on a bike, so it's not like a real accomplishment in my book; just part of my routine. There are lots of comments on my bravery or strength, so perhaps I should really keep the myth alive that I am a total rebel ...

Any advice for those too timid to try winter biking or just starting out?

Read up a bit (there are books, but also great blogs and websites to get you started) and ride with a friend to get a feel for it. Allow yourself time and do a test run. Winter conditions don't always cooperate. Layer up and have some spots along your route that you can stop if you run into trouble (weather or mechanical). Trust your gut; if you need to get off your bike, that's OK. In any season, ride predictably so folks on the road know how to react to you — that means following the rules of the road.

Safety for winter biking includes visibility and warmth, you know, since it's dark and cold. For visibility you have to have lights and do what you can to be seen. For warmth, you layer. You'd be surprised how much heat you generate. The rookie mistake is wearing too much. You dress differently than if you were sitting in a cold car or walking.

If you must know the make-up of my outfit it goes like this: baselayer: longjohns and a shirt, good socks, add your pants (don't forget those, you'll get in trouble), sweater or long sleeve shirt, depending on your body heat and weather. You may or may not add an additional long sleeve layer. I opt for a vest to keep my core warm on cold days. Add a coat to break the wind, good gloves (I have a glove/mitt combo that I like), a cap, neck gaiter (or balaclava works, too) with your helmet and goggles and you look like a bug and you're ready to roll.