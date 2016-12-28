She hasn't been bashful about seeking out her professors or teaching assistants for extra help to make sure she mastered the course material. The nursing program at North Dakota State University is competitive, she said, and she wanted to improve her chances of acceptance and success.

"I always felt I needed a bit of extra help," she said. Feltman graduated from high school in Grafton, N.D., in a class of about 55 students, so it was always easy to get extra help from her teachers.

At NDSU, extra help has come on occasion in the form of tutors. She's also gotten a hand in writing research papers from the campus writing center at NDSU, and seeks guidance from academic advisers.

"I've used pretty much all of the services offered on campus," said Feltman, who is slated to graduate in May. "I've definitely been steered in the right direction."

Feltman is an example of efforts at NDSU aimed at helping students succeed by helping them stay on track academically. Frustrated students are more likely to quit their studies without earning a degree.

Retention rate is the percentage of a school's first-time, first-year undergraduate students who continue at that school the next year. A student who studies full time in the fall semester and remains studying in the program in the next fall semester is counted in this rate.

The retention rate is a closely watched barometer at any campus. At NDSU, the retention rate rose to 79.6 percent as of 2015, the most recent figure available, up from 76.1 percent in 2011.

"We are right in the ballpark for our peers," said Beth Ingram, NDSU's provost. A retention rate of 80 percent is considered good, she said, adding that even elite universities have some students who leave without a degree.

NDSU has set a goal of increasing its retention rate to between 83 and 85 percent, a mark Ingram expects the university will reach in several years.

"That's what we're working toward," she said. "We think we can get there in about five years or so."

Retention starts with recruiting, with a focus on attracting students who are prepared to succeed academically, Ingram said. It continues with a variety of support services, such as those Feltman has used, and culminates in helping students through career counseling.

"It really looks at the life cycle for a student," Ingram said.

These efforts aren't coddling, she said, but are intended to ensure that focused, hard-working students can succeed.

"If we've admitted a student, that student should have the opportunity to succeed at NDSU," including students with learning disabilities, Ingram said.

Prodding students to take a full course load—at least 15 credit hours per semester—also helps retention and graduation rates. NDSU has been working to increase the number of students carrying a full course load.

"I think that's a reason our graduation rate has jumped," Ingram said.

Minnesota State University Moorhead and Concordia College also are striving to improve retention, one of many benchmarks for campuses.

MSUM has seen its retention increase by 3 percent per year for the past three years. The retention rate is now 76 percent. "We would like to see that get up to 80 percent," said Brenda Amenson-Hill, MSUM's vice president of enrollment management and student affairs.

To bolster retention, MSUM has launched several new initiatives, including a learning community program, which involves several common courses that all freshmen take. MSUM also added three student resource coordinators, student support staff who augment faculty advisers, to help students succeed.

Many college students today work 30 or 40 hours a wake, making it more difficult to keep up with their studies, Amenson-Hill said. Also, more students are coming to campus with a behavioral health diagnosis, often stress, anxiety or depression. They also must juggle family demands.

"It seems the students are balancing quite a bit with their families," Amenson-Hill said.

Concordia's retention rate has been stable at 83 percent to 84 percent over the past five years, said Lisa Sethre-Hofstad, associate dean.

"We've definitely nudged it up over the past decade," she said. Among Concordia students who complete their first year and begin their second year, 90 percent go on to graduate. "We're really proud of that," Sethre-Hofstad said.

Concordia has a student success and retention office that oversees programs including a peer mentoring program. The college also has an academic enhancement and writing center that offer tutoring and academic coaching, she said.

Feltman, who will graduate from NDSU in May, has found that the more involved she is in activities, the more she feels connected to the university and her fellow students. She now is using the career counseling center's services, including help with her resume and job interview coaching.