Jason Travis Smith, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault and interference with an emergency call, both Class C felonies. He was also charged with aggravated assault of the same victim in November. He will make his initial appearance Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of South 17th Street Tuesday on reports of a domestic disturbance, according to an affidavit. The reporting party told police Smith had become upset and choked her. She told officers he had prevented her from using her phone to call authorities, and that she had to secretly contact a friend who then contacted police.

Officers observed visible red marks on the victim's neck.

It was the second time officers had been dispatched to the address for a domestic incident in the past month. Police were also called to the address Nov. 30 when the same victim told officers Smith had pulled her hair and choked her. Smith denied the allegations at the time, and no charges were filed in the incident until Wednesday.