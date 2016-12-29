Dayton works on final budget, remembers 2011

He faces a similar situation in 2017, with Republicans gaining control of the state Senate in the Nov. 8 election and increasing their lock on the House.

The big difference in the session that begins Tuesday, Jan. 3, incoming House Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, pointed out, is that in 2011 the state faced a $3 billion deficit while in 2017 there is a $1.4 billion surplus.

While six years ago, news stories frequently mentioned the possibility of a shutdown starting July 1, that is less likely this year. At least according to the numbers.

But in recent interviews and public appearances, Dayton and House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, have repeatedly referred back to failed special legislative session negotiations and the lack of a final 2016 session deal. Neither say past disputes will hurt their ability to work with each other, but their comments show they face issues.

The two met over a private lunch Wednesday, which the governor's spokesman said ended on good terms.

The speaker said the meeting helped.

"We will be fine," Daudt said. "I think both of us are adults. We know we have to work together to accomplish anything."

"We have a shared challenge to work things out," Dayton earlier told Forum News Service.

Dayton said that he does not take his differences with Daudt to heart. "If I took these things personally, I would have been under ground long ago."

Gazelka enters the 2017 session as a new leader on the block and urges all involved to tone down the rhetoric.

The disputes between Dayton and Daudt set the stage for the governor's final state budget as he begins his last two years of a 40-year public service career. It will be a two-year document to replace the current $42 billion budget, with lots of issues available for partisan debate.

The governor said that his initial budget proposal, to be unveiled Jan. 24, will be what he thinks Minnesota needs, not a compromise plan.

"I am going to start out with a budget that I think is best for Minnesota, now and in the future."

However, he indicated that he remains open to a compromise. "I am also a realist."

Dayton has been called a lame duck, but said: "I don't view this as sort of a swan song. It is a real, here and now reality."

If a lame duck means he is irrelevant, he said that does not fit. "I don't feel in any way irrelevant. I am still governor of Minnesota. I still will be governor for two more years. ... I will have as direct a role as I did six years ago."

Six years ago, he said, he entered the end-of-session budget negotiations with good personal relations with Senate Majority Leader Amy Koch and House Speaker Kurt Zellers.

"I remember vividly the 2011 session. ... I was very hopeful about our ability to work across party lines."

However, Dayton added, Koch and Zellers did not have control.

"They were, as they said to me, totally hamstrung by the right wing of their caucuses," Dayton said.

Some of that remains in 2017.

"We have very different views of what is best for Minnesota," Dayton said.

Current Senate Majority Leader Tom Bakk, D-Cook, who becomes minority leader when the Legislature convenes, warned Republicans at a recent Forum News Service forum not to count out Dayton.

"Never underestimate a governor's resolve if he is not running again," Bakk said. "This is Governor Dayton's last chance to leave a mark on Minnesota after a long career."

Besides, Bakk added: "Governors tend to get most of what they want."

If things do not work out as Dayton wants, he said that after he leaves office, "I will sit in my rocking chair and say, 'I told you so.'"

The governor has a philosophy about dealing with legislators.

"It is a playground where you don't get to chose your playmates," Dayton said. "You just interact with whoever shows up."

The St. Paul Pioneer Press, a Forum News Service media partner, contributed to this report.