Leighton's new role as Cabinet affairs liaison with the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee involves coordinating events, travel logistics and "ensuring that there's a clear line of communication between the ... committee and the stakeholder groups," she said Thursday, Dec. 29.

Leighton's tenure with the North Dakota Republicans saw the party assume an even stronger majority in the state Legislature. During this year's state Republican convention, the state was the focus of some brief national attention over the party's presidential candidates' scramble for delegates, prompting a visit from former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz.

"It was an incredible experience," Leighton said.

Leighton previously worked as a staffer for U.S. Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and for the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead. She was also assistant to House Majority Leader Al Carlson (R-Fargo) and the House GOP caucus during the 2015 legislative session.

The state Republican Party is accepting applications through Jan. 6, according to a post on its website. The job description includes working with the party's district leadership, fundraising and overseeing the party's operations and finances.

"There has been pretty strong interest in the position," Leighton said.