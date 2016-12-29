Obama sanctions Russia for intervening in election

"These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior," Obama said in a statement.

"These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia's aggressive activities. We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized," he said.

Obama said a report by his administration about Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election would be delivered to Congress in the coming days.