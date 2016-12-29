Search
Obama sanctions Russia for intervening in election

    By Reuters Media Today at 1:57 p.m.
    Head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky celebrates Donald Trump's election as president by drinking sparkling wine with other party members during a break in the session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow Nov. 9, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

    HONOLULU—President Barack Obama on Thursday, Dec. 29, authorized a series of sanctions against Russia for intervening in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and warned of more action to come.

    "These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior," Obama said in a statement.

    "These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia's aggressive activities. We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized," he said.

    Obama said a report by his administration about Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election would be delivered to Congress in the coming days.

