Blow ice turns west-central Minnesota roads into ice rinks

By 1 p.m., the patrol had recorded 32 crashes, four of them causing injuries that were not life-threatening, Grabow messaged on Twitter. Another 47 vehicles had spun out or run off Interstate 94 between Moorhead and Alexandria, Highway 10 between Lake Park and Perham, and other area roads, Grabow said.

Blow ice forms on clear, sunny days with light winds and temperatures around the freezing mark. The winds pull snow across roads where it sticks, melts and refreezes, creating ice rink-like conditions for drivers traveling too quickly, Grabow said.

"The interstate has definitely been keeping us the busiest," he said.

The sunny weather after the period of rough winter weather experienced in the region can lull people into a false sense of security, he said. When drivers see roads dry in some spots and wet in others, "that should be your first clue that things can change quickly," Grabow said.

While many of Thursday's crashes were rollovers, injuries have been low, mainly because people have been seat-belted, he said.

Grabow recommends that drivers don't use cruise control if conditions are icy, and to scan the road for changing conditions.

"You've got to maintain control," he said. "Every person needs to be responsible. ... Keep control of the vehicle at all times."

People don't intend to crash, but "it comes down to personal responsibility when driving a vehicle," Grabow said. "You are responsible for driving the vehicle at all times."

About 9:52 a.m. Thursday, an eastbound car rolled into the ditch on Highway 10 about milepost 65 after the driver tried to pass a state Department of Transportation truck, the patrol reported.

Alexandria Erickson, 23, Baxter, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening when she lost control of her 2009 Honda Civic, hit the median and rolled into the ditch, the patrol said.

About 11:16 a.m., a pickup eastbound on Highway 2 at milepost 97 east of Shevlin, hit some ice and slid off the road, rolling into the median, the patrol reported.

Neither the driver, Kathryn Allen, 31, or a baby, Aurora Allen, both of Grafton, N.D., appeared to have been injured in the crash, the patrol reported.

MnDOT said in a news release that it did not anticipate closing the interstate or other highways, but warned that motorists could see brief lane and road closures at accident sites.

MnDOT urges motorists to check road conditions by calling 511 or going online to 511mn.org.

MnDOT also reminds drivers to be patient and stay back at least five car lengths, and preferably 10 car lengths, from snowplows to avoid the snow cloud thrown up by the blade, as well as to be alert to the speed of the plows, which turn or exit roads often and with little warning.