From tragic to ecstatic, top stories of 2016 remembered

Those stories were among the 10 most memorable news stories of 2016, based on a vote of The Forum's editorial staff.

From the tragic to the ecstatic, following are capsulized versions of the stories listed from 1 to 10.

Death of officer Jason Moszer

The fatal shooting of Fargo police officer Jason Moszer during a standoff with a suspect in a domestic situation in February shook the Fargo-Moorhead community in a profound way.

There was no trial because the man who killed Moszer, 49-year-old Marcus Schumacher, took his own life after a police sniper shot him twice in the right arm.

Numerous memorials and remembrances were held for Moszer, a six-year veteran with the Fargo Police Department.

That remembering continues, as many residents across the community placed blue light bulbs in their yard lights to serve as silent, glowing reminders of the fallen officer and his sacrifice.

Dakota Access Pipeline protest

In April 2016, a group of about 200 Native Americans rode on horseback to protest plans by Dakota Access LLC, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer, to construct a section of pipeline they believed threatened land sacred to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, whose reservation lies in both North and South Dakota.

In the months that followed, the number of protesters grew, as did the presence of law enforcement officers, among them Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney, who took on a command role as part of an understanding that exists among agencies across the state that they will help each other when called upon.

The protest gained national and international attention and numerous celebrities took up the call to "Stand with Standing Rock."

Other voices condemned the situation, viewing it as obstructing the lawful operations of a business.

The legal and regulatory brouhaha surrounding the protest came to a head in early December with news the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had denied and easement allowing the pipeline to cross Lake Oahe, basically stopping—for the time being—any work on the pipeline.

Carson Wentz plays in the NFL

Fans of former North Dakota State University Bison football quarterback Carson Wentz were over the moon when Wentz was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

The euphoria has only grown as the rookie quarterback's personality and work ethic continue to win fans among veteran NFL teammates and opponents alike.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson recently had this to say about Wentz: "Have we asked a lot of him? Yeah, we have, and he's handled it extremely well. It's just making him a better quarterback for not only the rest of the season, but for the future."

Jacob Wetterling's killer confesses

When Jacob Wetterling was abducted at gunpoint while playing with a group of friends near his St. Joseph, Minn.,home in 1989, the question of what happened to him haunted not only his family but the entire state for decades.

The mystery was solved earlier this year when 63-year-old Danny Heinrich confessed that he killed the boy shortly after abducting him.

Heinrich pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possessing child pornography and he will spend at least 17 years in federal prison.

Opioid epidemic sweeps Fargo-Moorhead

A wave of powerful opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, swept through the Fargo-Moorhead area in 2016, leaving about a dozen dead and many more hospitalized after overdosing.

In response, community summits have been held in an effort to educate drug users to the danger and to mobile public agencies in the effort to stem the tide of overdoses.

As part of those moves, the mayors of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Dilworth and Horace formed a Blue Ribbon Commission on Addiction.

"It's obvious that we can't arrest our way out of this problem, so we need to work on other solutions in a unified effort," West Fargo Mayor Rich Mattern said when the commission was formed.

Burgum elected North Dakota governor

Entrepreneur Doug Burgum was already well-known in the Fargo business community when he announced in January he was running for governor in North Dakota.

But the question became: could he transition from successful businessman to successful politician?

Decisive victories at the polls provided the answer; with Burgum first defeating fellow Republicans Wayne Stenehjem and Paul Sorum in the state primary election and later vanquishing Democrat Marvin Nelson and Libertarian Marty Riske in the general election.

Having campaigned against the status quo in state government, Burgum has said he is looking for a way to forego his state paycheck as governor.

North Dakota budget woes

One of Burgum's most pressing challenges as governor will be dealing with budget headaches caused by shrinking revenues brought on by declines in the state's oil and commodity sectors.

Burgum's predecessor, Jack Dalrymple, has proposed a $13.48 billion 2017-19 budget that proposes 10 percent spending cuts for most state agencies.

Burgum is expected to offer changes to that plan early in the year.

In announcing his budget proposal, Dalrymple stated the "price drops experienced in our two major industries of energy and agriculture are best described not as a correction but rather a collapse."

Bison win fifth national title

Before the aforementioned Carson Wentz was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, in early January he led the Bison to their fifth straight Division I Football Championship Subdivision national championship with a 37-10 win over the Jacksonville (Ala.) State Gamecocks in Frisco, Texas.

By extending their astonishing streak the Bison begged the question: can anyone stop them?

The answer to that question came in December, when the greatest run of football titles in NCAA history was ended in a 27-17 playoff loss to James Madison.

Moorhead city manager ousted

It's still not known precisely why it happened, but what happened is clear: in early 2016 Moorhead City Manager Michael Redlinger separated with the Moorhead City Council and was hired in Fargo as that city's assistant city manager.

Redlinger had been Moorhead's top administrative official since 2008 after working his way up from assistant to the city manager. He resigned in March after City Council members conducted a surprise performance review.

What transpired behind closed doors has never been fully revealed, but Redlinger's resignation followed soon after.

The City Council has offered the Moorhead city manager job to Christina Volker, who most recently was court executive officer, clerk of court and jury commissioner for San Bernardino (Calif.) Superior Court.

The city and Volkers are working on an employment agreement and the matter may come before the city council at its meeting Jan. 9.

Brooks plays Fargodome

Garth Brooks played four concerts at the Fargodome in May, drawing more than 73,000 people and making the venue more than $500,000 richer.

Fargodome officials said the profit from Brooks' concerts was equal to 75 percent of the facility's profits from all events hosted at the venue in 2015.