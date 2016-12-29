Minnesota DNR seeks to join lawsuit against F-M diversion

Tom Landwehr, the Department of Natural Resources commissioner, cited recent efforts by the Diversion Authority and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move forward with the project as reasons for filing suit.

He said in a conference call with reporters Thursday, Dec. 29, that he wants Fargo-Moorhead to have adequate flood protection but the project doesn't follow state law.

It's possible the DNR's move would set up a direct confrontation with the federal government over the $2.2 billion project to protect the metro area from a 100-year flood.

The suit the DNR seeks to join is the one filed in 2013 by the the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, a group of upstream project opponents. For now, the only defendant is the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority, the project's local sponsor, after U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim dismissed claims against the corps. But the JPA is seeking to bring the corps back saying the corps' intention to ignore the DNR is now clear.

Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams, a Diversion Authority member who's been working to set up talks with the DNR, said she wasn't surprised by the agency's move. "I think they were in a rock and a hard place. They needed to do it. It keeps their options open."

Nathan Berseth, spokesman for the RWJPA, said he had expected the DNR to file a separate suit. He said he hopes his group and the agency can work closer together given their shared concern over the attempt to erode DNR's regulatory authority.

In the long run, he said he hopes his group and the Diversion Authority can work on a better flood-control project. "That's what I hope comes out of this. That the Diversion Authority and the corps finally recognizes that the DNR is not going away, the state of Minnesota is not going away."

Key events

In a memo explaining its decision to intervene, the DNR cited three key events.

In October, the agency said environmental and safety concerns do not allow it to issue a permit for a dam designed to reduce the flow of water into the diversion channel to a manageable level. The dam is the only part of the project in Minnesota but the agency considers it to be a necessary part of the entire project, most of which would be in North Dakota.

Earlier in December, the corps announced it had awarded a contract for work on an inlet structure for the dam in North Dakota. Then the Diversion Authority agreed to issue a request for proposal to contractors to build the diversion channel.

"The decision by the Corps and the Diversion Authority to move forward with Project construction without MDNR's permits is a direct challenge to the agency's regulatory authority over environmental review and permitting decisions," the DNR said in its memo.

While the corps has not said it's immune to Minnesota regulations, it's made statements that seem to imply it believes that to be true.

After the DNR refused to issue a permit, the agency said it's still committed to the diversion project. "The Corps did not apply for this permit and is not a party to the determination issued by the Minnesota DNR," it said in a news release. "However, the agency is committed to continue working with Minnesota to address remaining concerns."

When the corp awarded the contract for the inlet in early December, it noted the diversion is a "congressionally authorized project."

The Diversion Authority has argued in court that the diversion, authorized by Congress, is a federal project with local participation, which means it's immune to state regulations. In a recent filing, it also argued that the court, in dismissing claims against the corps, has already recognized that to be true.

The DNR argues that the project is not a federal project.

Landwehr noted that the Diversion Authority did ask the DNR for the dam permit and if the permit were issued it would be issued to the authority, which would own the project.

Talks to continue

But even as the DNR and the Diversion Authority move toward a confrontation in court, there is some hope that they'll still continue talks. After the the agency's refusal to issue a permit, Williams sought to set up a working group of technical staff from both sides to work out differences.

Landwehr said there are some legal constraints for such discussions but he expects them to continue. Those discussions would be more meaningful if the judge halted construction he said. "We can't have good faith, candid conversations about Plan B as long as Plan A is still hanging there and actually being worked on."

Diversion officials have bristled at the suggest of Plan B noting that during the planning of the project, they had looked at numerous alternatives including a diversion channel in Minnesota that local officials in Minnesota objected to. These alternatives were earlier submitted to the DNR as part of an environmental review.

Asked by a reporter if the DNR had a Plan B, Landwehr said, it does not. Local communities have driven the project, he said, and the state has not been involved.