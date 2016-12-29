The city's water treatment plant at 435 14th Ave. S. has intakes in the Red and Sheyenne rivers, which sometimes get brackish. Staff usually balances one with the other to reduce the saltiness, but it's hard when both are brackish.

That's one of the reasons the city is building an addition to the plant, Hall said. Besides increasing the amount of water treated from 30 million gallons a day to 45 million, it'll have filtration technology that can remove all contaminants.

With its steel skeleton rising out of the concrete in the ground, the addition is a bit past the halfway point in construction, Hall said. The $105.5 million project is on schedule and he expects it to be operational by summer 2018.

This cost is a bit higher than the original bid of $103.7 million because the city made some changes when it added West Fargo as a customer in June, including increasing redundancy in its filtration system. The city also provides water to the Cass Rural Water District.

Construction began in May 2015 when workers dug a big pit north of the current plant. Today, the most visible sign of progress from the street is the steel frame being assembled with the help of a tower crane.

Hall said workers are also busy installing equipment in the basement. Over the next few months, they'll also put up walls and a roof before working on the interior of the 65,000-square-foot addition, he said.

The water plant was built in 1997 at a time when the Red and Sheyenne rivers didn't often get as brackish as they have in recent years. The addition is the first expansion of the plant, enabling it to serve more customers and better cope with brackish water.

Hall said the city will essentially have two treatment plants working side by side, though they'll share the same intake pipe and the same discharge pipe emptying into a reservoir on the other side of 13th Avenue. When river water is brackish, the new plant will be able to provide purer water to dilute the slightly saltier water produced by the current plant. That's because the new plant will be equipped with reverse osmosis membranes, which have pores so small they remove all impurities from water.

The current plant treats water with ozone to kill microorganisms and lime to remove hardness, a process that doesn't remove sulfate and bromide. These salts get into the treatment plant when the Devils Lake outlet empties too much brackish water into the Sheyenne or the Lake Traverse dam empties into Bois de Sioux River, a tributary of the Red.

Hall said between Dec. 5 and 22, the plant got 75 percent of its water from the Sheyenne.

"Even though the Sheyenne is influenced by Devil's Lake, the Red was actually worse from a salt and hardness standpoint," he said.

On the Web: For time-lapse video of construction, go to https://youtu.be/A5NutgApNoE. For a video showing what the finished project looks like, go to https://youtu.be/Ezjmm_mrlvg.