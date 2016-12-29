Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Small fire starts as man uses blow torch to remove ice near his Moorhead home

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:34 p.m.

    Moorhead, MN – Siding of a Moorhead home caught fire Thursday night around 5:15 at 307 4th St. S.

    The owner was using a torch to remove ice near the home when a fire started behind the siding.

    While there were occupants inside the home no one had to be evacuated.

    The Moorhead Fire Department was able to put out the small fire within a half an hour and is no longer a danger to the homeowner or neighbors.

    Damage to the home is not extensive; siding will have to be replaced.

    Explore related topics:NewsFirenewsblow torchmoorhead
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness