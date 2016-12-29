Small fire starts as man uses blow torch to remove ice near his Moorhead home
Moorhead, MN – Siding of a Moorhead home caught fire Thursday night around 5:15 at 307 4th St. S.
The owner was using a torch to remove ice near the home when a fire started behind the siding.
While there were occupants inside the home no one had to be evacuated.
The Moorhead Fire Department was able to put out the small fire within a half an hour and is no longer a danger to the homeowner or neighbors.
Damage to the home is not extensive; siding will have to be replaced.