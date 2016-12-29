Navy SEAL from Cavalier dies in kayaking accident

"Our deepest condolences go out the sailor's family as we work to ensure that they have the support they need in this difficult time," the Navy said in a statement.

The Coast Guard was notified at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday of a capsized kayak in Cherrystone Inlet, about 2 miles west of Cape Charles, Va., according to a press release. A 45-foot response boat crew and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter were sent to the scene. Grube was located at about 11 a.m. after spending about two hours in the water.

Grube graduated from Cavalier High School in 2000 and earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from UND before joining the Navy with a goal of joining the elite SEAL units, according to an Associated Press story from 2008. The AP story focused on Grube and childhood friend Tony Clark, both of whom ended up with the famed Navy unit.

A GoFundMe.com page established by Grube's family was launched Wednesday to raise funds for Grube's wife and three children. It had nearly $19,000 as of Thursday evening.

The GoFundMe page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/devongrube.