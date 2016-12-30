Man sought in Breckenridge shooting arrested in Wahpeton

Several agencies involved in Friday’s daylong manhunt for 27-year-old Matthew David Allard, of Breckenridge, found him about 3 p.m. at a mobile home in south Wahpeton, said Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson.

Thorsteinson said Allard surrendered without incident and had no weapon in his possession at the time of the arrest, though agencies were told he was armed and dangerous.

Officers received numerous tips and possible locations from people and through social media, Thorsteinson said, and they were able to confirm Allard was at Red River Trailer Court, 418 11th St. S.

Police received a 911 call about 8:26 p.m. Thursday saying that a male had been shot at a residence at 130 North 12th St. When officers arrived, they found Allard had fled the scene.

The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Healthcare Campus in Breckenridge for treatment, the release stated. Police did not release the victim’s name or give a motive for the crime.

The manhunt involved officers with the Wahpeton and Breckenridge police departments as well as the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Southeast Multi-County Agency Narcotics Task Force also played a role in Allard’s arrest.

Thorsteinson said agencies are working to obtain a search warrant for the south Wahpeton residence where Allard was found. The relationship between Allard and the person who lived there is unknown.

He said charges are pending against Allard in Minnesota.