Altru main clinic in Grand Forks remains closed Friday
The Altru Medical Clinic will remain closed Friday, with patients being rerouted to other parts of the Altru Health System campus, due to a structural instability caused by a beam failure Thursday afternoon.
The hospital, cancer center and emergency room are in separate buildings and remain open.
Employees inside the main clinic noticed a structural issue at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday and alerted members of the maintenance crew. The building was evacuated at 2:35 p.m. of about 100 patients and just over 100 staff, according to Altru chief financial officer Dwight Thompson."They noticed something on the ceiling on the lower level of that main clinic, called the maintenance people and they started to work their way up the floors and noticed some structural issues on the top, so then they needed to bring in some engineering people to evaluate the structural integrity of the building," Thompson said.
The Grand Forks Fire Department and staff from EAPC Architects Engineers determined a 16-inch beam failed Thursday afternoon.
The main clinic was constructed in 1976, according to county records.
Patient redirections
Altru announced Friday morning that regular appointments will continue as scheduled in alternative locations for most departments. Patients with appointments for audiology, ENT, mammography, breast cancer and ophthalmology will have to reschedule.
Staff and patients who normally report to the main clinic are advised to report to these areas:
Wound Care — Neurology (Altru Rehabilitation Center — Main Level)
Nephrology — Urgent Care located at Altru Hospital
CT Surgery — Neurology (Altru Rehabilitation Center — Main Level)
Cardiology — Urgent Care located at Altru Hospital
Allergy — Truyu on Demers
Pediatrics — Family Medicine Center
OB/GYN — Family Medicine Center
Internal Medicine — Family Medicine Residency
Infectious Disease — Family Medicine Residency
Urology — Podiatry at Altru Professional Center
General Surgery — Family Medicine at Altru Professional Center
Vascular Surgery — Family Medicine at Altru Professional Center
Pulmonology — Physiatry at Altru Rehabilitation Center
Anticoagulation Clinic — Neurosurgery (Altru Rehabiliation Center — Main Level)
EKG — Prosthetics and Orthotics (Altru Rehabilitation Center — Main Level)