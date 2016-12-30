Altru main clinic in Grand Forks remains closed Friday

The hospital, cancer center and emergency room are in separate buildings and remain open.

Employees inside the main clinic noticed a structural issue at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday and alerted members of the maintenance crew. The building was evacuated at 2:35 p.m. of about 100 patients and just over 100 staff, according to Altru chief financial officer Dwight Thompson.

"They noticed something on the ceiling on the lower level of that main clinic, called the maintenance people and they started to work their way up the floors and noticed some structural issues on the top, so then they needed to bring in some engineering people to evaluate the structural integrity of the building," Thompson said.

The Grand Forks Fire Department and staff from EAPC Architects Engineers determined a 16-inch beam failed Thursday afternoon.

The main clinic was constructed in 1976, according to county records.

Patient redirections

Altru announced Friday morning that regular appointments will continue as scheduled in alternative locations for most departments. Patients with appointments for audiology, ENT, mammography, breast cancer and ophthalmology will have to reschedule.

Staff and patients who normally report to the main clinic are advised to report to these areas:

Wound Care — Neurology (Altru Rehabilitation Center — Main Level)

Nephrology — Urgent Care located at Altru Hospital

CT Surgery — Neurology (Altru Rehabilitation Center — Main Level)

Cardiology — Urgent Care located at Altru Hospital

Allergy — Truyu on Demers

Pediatrics — Family Medicine Center

OB/GYN — Family Medicine Center

Internal Medicine — Family Medicine Residency

Infectious Disease — Family Medicine Residency

Urology — Podiatry at Altru Professional Center

General Surgery — Family Medicine at Altru Professional Center

Vascular Surgery — Family Medicine at Altru Professional Center

Pulmonology — Physiatry at Altru Rehabilitation Center

Anticoagulation Clinic — Neurosurgery (Altru Rehabiliation Center — Main Level)

EKG — Prosthetics and Orthotics (Altru Rehabilitation Center — Main Level)