Minot man charged with driving stolen car

David Ray Eurich, 47, has been charged with theft of property, a Class C felony. He made his initial court appearance Friday morning.

According to an affidavit, Eurich was observed walking out of a stolen blue 1998 Lincoln Continental in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Gateway Drive on Nov. 16. Surveillance footage from Wal-Mart showed Eurich and a female arriving at the store in the vehicle.

Both Eurich and the woman claimed the other was driving the car and that they did not know where it came from when asked about the vehicle by police but were not arrested.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Nov. 18. Eurich was detained in Ward County and transferred into the custody of the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office Thursday, according to Lt. B.J. Maxson.