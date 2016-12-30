Burgum to speak at luncheon focused on tribal issues in ND

The event will come more than a month after lawmakers voted to cancel the State/Tribal Relationship and the State of the Judiciary Address over concerns about security and the strain on law enforcement resources over the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, a move that drew criticism and concern from some tribal leaders. At the time, North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis said he had secured commitments from legislative leaders to meet with the tribes during the first week of January.

Nowatzki said the luncheon, which is a new event, wasn't meant to replace the tribal address.

"The governor has expressed his desire to have a more open dialogue with the state's tribes, just to talk about the challenges they face and what the state can do to help them," he said. "This is basically a forum for that discussion."

In a video message posted on his first day in office, Burgum signaled his support for completing the oil pipeline, which has been met with protests over its proposed crossing near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. But he also called for clear lines of communication between the state and the tribes.

"We will strive for relationships built on understanding, empathy and mutual respect," Burgum said. He added he'll meet with tribal leaders across the state in his first month of office.