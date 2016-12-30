All dogs adopted from Homeward Animal Shelter, empty kennels to prove
Fargo, ND - Besides the new year, Homeward Animal Shelter has another reason to celebrate.
Their dog kennels are empty!
They posted this picture on Facebook to show off their hard work.
They say they adopted out every single dog.
This is the first time that's happened since 2007.
According to their website, Homeward has placed more than 25,000 animals in homes in the past 50 years.
Although all dog kennels are empty, the shelter still have many cats looking to go to good homes.