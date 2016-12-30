Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Man sought in Breckenridge shooting arrested in Wahpeton

    All dogs adopted from Homeward Animal Shelter, empty kennels to prove

    By WDAY / Forum News Service Today at 3:50 p.m.

    Fargo, ND - Besides the new year, Homeward Animal Shelter has another reason to celebrate.

    Their dog kennels are empty!

    They posted this picture on Facebook to show off their hard work.

    They say they adopted out every single dog.

    This is the first time that's happened since 2007.

    According to their website, Homeward has placed more than 25,000 animals in homes in the past 50 years.

    Although all dog kennels are empty, the shelter still have many cats looking to go to good homes.

    Explore related topics:NewsHomeward Animal ShelternewsDogs
    Advertisement
    randomness