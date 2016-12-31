Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Minn-Dak Woodturners hosts Winter Extravaganza Jan. 14

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:58 a.m.

    MOORHEAD — The Minn-Dak Woodturners Association is hosting the 2017 Winter Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at In the Chips, 303 21st St. N.

    This free event is an opportunity to see skilled turners demonstrating several projects and techniques, including tops, bowls, pens, goblets, vases, hollow forms and spindles, and hands-on experience at a lathe.

    The Minn-Dak Woodturners Association is the area's chapter of the American Association of Woodturners.

    Explore related topics:NewsMinn-dak woodturners associationin the chipsmoorheadminnesota
    Advertisement
    randomness