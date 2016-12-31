Minn-Dak Woodturners hosts Winter Extravaganza Jan. 14
MOORHEAD — The Minn-Dak Woodturners Association is hosting the 2017 Winter Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at In the Chips, 303 21st St. N.
This free event is an opportunity to see skilled turners demonstrating several projects and techniques, including tops, bowls, pens, goblets, vases, hollow forms and spindles, and hands-on experience at a lathe.
The Minn-Dak Woodturners Association is the area's chapter of the American Association of Woodturners.