    Teachers urged to apply for CenturyLink tech grants

    By Forum staff reports Today at 4:00 a.m.

    FARGO — Applications for the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation Teacher and Technology grant program will be accepted through midnight Jan. 12.

    Full-time pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers in public, private or charter schools in areas served by CenturyLink can apply for grants of up to $5,000 each to implement technology in their classrooms to increase student achievement.

    To apply, teachers should go online to www.centurylink.com/teachersandtechnology.

    The program has awarded more than $6 million in grants since 2008. The foundation will award $1.4 million in grants in the 2016-17 Teachers and Technology program.

    Grant winners will be announced between April 1 and May 15.

    CenturyLink service is neither required nor considered in the review of applications.

