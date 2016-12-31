Teachers urged to apply for CenturyLink tech grants

Full-time pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers in public, private or charter schools in areas served by CenturyLink can apply for grants of up to $5,000 each to implement technology in their classrooms to increase student achievement.

To apply, teachers should go online to www.centurylink.com/teachersandtechnology.

The program has awarded more than $6 million in grants since 2008. The foundation will award $1.4 million in grants in the 2016-17 Teachers and Technology program.

Grant winners will be announced between April 1 and May 15.

CenturyLink service is neither required nor considered in the review of applications.