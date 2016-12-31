ND Wheat Commission election Jan. 19

Any farmer who is a resident of Cass County and is actively involved in the production of wheat is eligible to vote and be elected. A wheat farmer must be present to vote, but need not be present to be elected.

Jacob Maurer, Cass County Extension agent for the North Dakota State University Extension Service, will supervise the election.

County representatives from District 5 will assemble at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Eagles Club in Valley City to elect the district's representative to the board of the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

The governing board sets policy and plans programs designed to expand global use of U.S. hard red spring and durum wheat through export development, domestic promotion, research, trade and public information initiatives.