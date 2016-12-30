As usual, no one came to the door though it was clear someone still lives there.

Power and water service to 320 22nd St. S. was cut months ago and the city doesn't consider the house safe to live in, The Forum reported in April. At the time, inspectors hoped they would soon be able to get the squatter to move.

Now, though, it's not entirely clear that Steve K. Archer, 52, is a squatter, said Chris Rose, the city's deputy inspections administrator. The only one who can evict him is the owner of the house. It turns out that even though Shane Richeson abandoned the house years ago and stopped paying the mortgage, it still belongs to him while foreclosure proceedings are underway. Archer had a lease with Richeson, but only they would know if it's still current.

"It's a very unique situation where the owner of building, who's still Shane, doesn't care about the building anymore," Rose said. "We're not even sure where he lives."

Court documents show the home was sold to a trust during foreclosure on Dec. 19. North Dakota law gives the current owner 60-day redemption period to pay off the mortgage.

No easy way

Inspectors have been to the house several times since April, but have not been able to get in because no one was home, Rose said. The latest attempt was Tuesday, Dec. 27.

But it's apparent that Archer lives there still. Court records show he reported it as his home address as recently as August. A black Chevy pickup was parked behind the house on Thursday, Dec. 29, when The Forum revisited it. The license plate indicates it was the same vehicle Archer was driving when he was ticketed.

In April, inspectors reported that they saw propane tanks in the house, possibly for heating, and an extension cord set up in a way that suggests it was used to siphon power from a neighboring house. City officials installed a lock when they found that someone kept turning the water back on.

Police have reported being called to the house several times. In April, one of Archer's acquaintances was arrested there on suspicion of dealing meth.

Even though the city considers the house unsafe to live in because of the lack of services, its ability to evict occupants is limited in the absence of the owner complaining or some clear danger to the community, officials have said.

"We don't go removing people from houses unless we get complaints or have evidence that there's danger," said Bruce Taralson, the city's inspections administrator.

Rose said it's possible to go through the court system to get someone evicted, but that could take longer than the foreclosure process, which itself takes several months.

MIA owner

Richeson, 43, bought the house in 2004. Neighbors said he lived in one of the house's three apartment units and Archer lived in another and had done so for many years. Court records showed Archer was nearly evicted twice in 2012 when he failed to pay rent.

By September 2015, Richeson had suffered some financial setback. His lender, Wells Fargo Bank, took him to court over his failure to pay the mortgage. Neighbors said he had moved out several years earlier.

Earlier this year, LSF9 Master Participation Trust, a group that invests in distressed properties, bought the bank's interests in the home. When the sheriff auctioned it off to recover LSF9's interest, LSF9 paid $112,700 to own the home.

The city assessor determined the house's value to be $154,500.

Rose said city inspectors haven't had to deal with such an odd situation before. "I think most people care a little bit about their property. This particular property owner is MIA. I, quite honestly, think that he doesn't care about his property and he realizes that he's probably going to have it taken away, so he just left."