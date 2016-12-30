Ringing in the New Year responsibly

"We step it up on this type of holiday in particular," said Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Last year in Minnesota there were 377 DWIs issued for people ringing in 2016 irresponsibly, with one fatality resulting from drunken driving on the holiday. The patrol is using the hashtag #NotOneMore on social media to spread the word and reduce the number of traffic deaths in Minnesota as 390 people were killed in crashes this year. Over the past 10 years, there have been eight fatalities on New Year's resulting from drunken driving.

"Especially on the holidays when we respond to these fatal crashes it's difficult because you know this person is somebody's loved one trying to get to and from the celebration and now they're never going to have that opportunity again," Grabow said.

So far in 2016 there have been 1,175 DUI arrests in North Dakota, according to the North Dakota State Patrol, and Capt. Bryan Niewand said extra officers will be out putting in overtime looking for impaired drivers this weekend.

"The New Year's holiday being a celebratory-type of event with a lot of alcohol involved, our

goal is for it to be a safe holiday," Niewand said.

The Fargo Police Department announced on Friday, Dec. 30, that there will be no parking enforcement in the city—excluding handicap and fire zone violations—so that if people leave their car downtown overnight to catch a cab, for example, they wouldn't be fined for finding a sober ride.

"Good move, FPD. Get people home safe," wrote Jake Salter in response to the department's decision.

There won't be extra enforcement on New Year's from the Moorhead and West Fargo police departments as both police chiefs said drivers are better at planning ahead now than in the past.

"Over the years we've really seen a change in driver behavior related to the New Year's holiday in that people tend to think before they drink. They make plans for designated drivers that they hire either a taxi or some other means to get around. It's not the same as it used to be, the New Year's weekend," said West Fargo Police Chief Mike Reitan, adding that his department will be handling the holiday weekend just as it does any other weekend with normal staffing hours.

In Moorhead, Police Chief David Ebinger said there will be minimum staffing on the holiday due to his officers going through a lot of overtime already, but they will take action when necessary. He said this won't negatively impact enforcement; already on Thursday night, four DWI arrests were made with minimal staffing, he said.

"People are going to make those poor choices we're going to do our part in attaching consequences," Ebinger said.

Both the North Dakota and Minnesota state patrols have had extra DUI and DWI enforcement for weeks already. In Minnesota, efforts started the day before Thanksgiving and Dec. 16 in North Dakota. Niewind said extra DUI enforcement will continue throughout the end of January.

To avoid drinking and driving, planning ahead this New Year's means also having a backup plan if a ride falls through, officers said. Let family and friends know party plans so they can step in as a designated driver if a taxi doesn't show up. For those hosting a New Year's gathering, accommodate guests staying the night so they don't have to drive home impaired.

In the era of Uber and other unique designated driving services in the F-M area such as Sober Drive and Sober Kitty, there are plenty of options for partygoers to ring in the new year responsibly.