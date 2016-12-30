Fargo non-profit rescues overweight dog, shares dangers of overfeeding pets
Casselton, ND - Many of us are probably complaining about weight gain over the holidays, but it's not just humans who need to worry about the pounds.
This is Winnie, she's a Mastiff currently in Casselton weighing 240 pounds, roughly twice the healthy weight for a dog of its breed.
Pet MD.com says having an obese animal could lead to problems such as diabetes, difficulty walking and less energy.
Overall, it could dramatically shorten the life span of your pet.
Winnie is currently a foster dog at diamond in the ruff.