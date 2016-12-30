Describing the Sept. 2 incident involving numerous football players as "deplorable behavior," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said investigations to date simply don't offer enough evidence to sustain criminal charges that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Freeman's review of the sexual assault allegations was a second go-round. His office in November declined to prosecute following a Minneapolis police investigation that initially followed allegations by the female student involved that some of the encounters were not consensual.

Then, earlier this month, the university suspended 10 players, and details of the event surfaced in a leaked 80-page report from the university's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action obtained by KSTP-TV.

The university's disciplinary process is different from a criminal process and carries a lower burden of proof, so the two different conclusions, while confusing to some, are not necessarily contradictory. In addition, players were disciplined for violating university rules, which can be different from state law.

The details of the incident contained in the University of Minnesota's report were so troubling to so many that calls grew to fire some university officials, including head football coach Tracy Claeys, and Freeman's office said it would take a second look.

On Friday, Freeman said the university report provided "no new significant evidence" that would warrant criminal charges.

In response, the University of Minnesota issued the following statement: "We respect the County Attorney's decision. As he notes, the University's athletic suspension decision rests upon different standards and different policies."

Here's Freeman's statement Friday:

"Veteran prosecutors, victim witness advocates of the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and I today completed our review of the University of Minnesota's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action report on the actions of a number of Gopher football players.

"That report shined a light on what can only be described as deplorable behavior. And while the university's investigation included a handful of new interviews, the information elicited was not significantly different from the information presented to this office following a thorough investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department.

"Reviewing the full report and comparing it to the criminal investigation file shows no new significant evidence that would enable prosecutors to bring charges against any individuals that could be sustained under our much higher standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. As a result, our decision not to bring charges remains unchanged.

"Because the university's process is continuing with appeals, we believe it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Original incident

The original incident occurred Sept. 2, hours after the Gophers played Oregon State to open their season. A 22-year-old female student had sexual encounters with multiple players and one high school recruit at an apartment party.

The prolonged incident included at least 10 males having sexual contact with her while players lined up outside the room to watch, listen or waiting their turn, according to investigations by Minneapolis police and the university. Some players video-recorded parts of the encounter, while others messaged each other, as the situation unfolded, with language degrading to women, according to the university report. The question of whether the female student had consented did arise among a few students, but it was quickly dismissed, and no one stepped in to stop what was happening.

The players said it was consensual, and their attorney, Lee Hutton, is appealing the university's discipline. He could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The woman said what might have started as consensual developed into sexual assault: She was no longer consenting, and she didn't feel safe leaving or capable of it.

Following an initial investigation by Minneapolis police, Freeman's office on Nov. 1 declined to prosecute, saying, in part: "There is insufficient admissible evidence for prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that either force was used, or that the victim was physically helpless as defined by law in a sexual encounter."

The suspension of the 10 players — including five who have been recommended for expulsion — was followed by immediate condemnation from players, who boycotted team activities and threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl. Claeys tweeted a message supportive of the players, polarizing opinions of students, alumni and fans and prompting social media backlash against what some saw as statements tone-deaf to the problem of sexual assault on college campuses.

Two days after announcing the boycott, the players ended it, and the team went on to win the Holiday Bowl.

University rape policy

Of the 10 who have been suspended indefinitely, four stand accused of violating the university's student conduct code, which describes sexual assault as "actual, attempted or threatened sexual contact with another person without that person's affirmative consent."

Last year, the university adopted a policy that requires all parties involved in sexual activity to express "informed, freely and affirmatively communicated willingness to participate in sexual activity that is expressed by clear and unambiguous words or actions."

Eight players committed sexual harassment, as defined by school policy, and two were accused of essentially lying to investigators, the university investigation concluded.

Five players have been recommended for expulsion — Ray Buford, Carlton Djam, KiAnte Hardin, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson, according to an attorney representing them

The players up for a one-year suspension are Kobe McCrary, Mark Williams, Seth Green and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Antonio Shenault is being considered for probation.

Many of the players have been prevented from playing in various games this season as a result of prior fallout from the incident.