Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Moorhead man suffers compound fracture in Friday night snowmobile accident

    By Kim Hyatt/ Forum staff writer Today at 9:57 p.m.
    The driver of the snowmobile had to be pulled up the hill in a gurney and then taken in an ambulance to be treated for his injury caused in the rollover. Kim Hyatt/ Forum1 / 2
    Moorhead emergency crews move the 25-year-old snowmobile driver into an ambulance after he suffered a compound fracture in his right leg on the night of Friday, Dec. 30. Kim Hyatt / Forum2 / 2

    MOORHEAD— A 25-year-old Moorhead man suffered a compound fracture after being involved in a snowmobile rollover accident Friday night, Dec. 30.

    Shortly before 8 p.m., the Moorhead Police Department, Clay County Sheriff's Department, Moorhead Fire Department and FM Ambulance responded to a call of a snowmobile driver able to see a bone sticking out of his leg after rolling down a hill in an open field near 6701 1st St. N., in Oakport Township.

    Sgt. Clint Stephenson with the Moorhead Police Department said the Moorhead man was out riding alone when the rollover occurred. The driver first called his family who were at the scene when emergency crew arrived.

    The man was placed in a gurney that emergency crews pulled up the hill using a rope after treating him with pain medication for the compound fracture to his right leg. A small patch of blood was left behind in the snow as crews transported the man from a rescue suburban to the ambulance and later to a local hospital.

    Stephenson doesn't suspect any alcohol to be involved and said it was "just an unfortunate accident."

    He added that his department doesn't deal with a lot of snowmobile accidents because people generally aren't allowed to drive snowmobiles in the city, but the area the man was riding in is more like county land.

    Explore related topics:NewsmoorheadSnowmobileaccidentRolloverClay Countyoakport
    Advertisement