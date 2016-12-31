Brent Blue, a physician who also serves as county coroner for Teton County, Wyo., said the autopsy, which was conducted Saturday morning, Dec. 31, found the cause of 33-year-old Andrew Grossnickle’s death was blunt trauma to the chest with a ruptured pulmonary vein. The death was ruled accidental, he said.

The Jackson Hole Daily newspaper reported Grossnickle was snowmobiling with friends Friday morning near Togwotee Mountain Lodge in northwest Wyoming at the time of the accident.

While it’s unclear what happened and no one else saw the crash, the newspaper reported the snowmobile Grossnickle was riding wasn’t damaged and he was somehow thrown off the vehicle before hitting a tree.

A friend came upon the accident and immediately tried to start performing CPR, according to the newspaper, but Grossnickle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blue said Grossnickle’s injury, which happened when his body hit a tree, would’ve killed him soon after the crash.

“Nothing would’ve helped,” he said. “He could’ve been in an emergency room in a hospital. They couldn’t have saved him from that.”