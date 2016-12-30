West Fargo man killed in Wyoming snowmobile accident

Andrew Grossnickle was snowmobiling with a group of friends near Togwotee Mountain Lodge in northwest Wyoming on Friday morning when the incident occurred, according to the Jackson Hole Daily.

The Wyoming newspaper reported that it's unclear what happened that morning. No one saw the crash, but the snowmobile Grossnickle was riding was not damaged and he apparently was thrown off the machine and hit a tree. CPR was performed by one of Grossnickle's friends but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy on Saturday will determine the cause of death.

Grossnickle's niece, Kiara Grossnickle of Fargo, posted on Facebook on Friday night that she misses her uncle and godfather and is "still in shock."

"I can't believe it," she wrote. "Such a great and amazing person. We'll miss him from his pie to smile to slow talking on the phone. But knowing he died happily on a dream vacation with his buddies, and on the year he finally went to the giant Vikings stadium puts a smile on my face. May you RIP Andy."