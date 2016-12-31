A map of expected snowfall shows the heaviest accumulations in the Fosston and Bemidji areas in Minnesota, where 8 to 12 inches could fall. A wider area stretching from Mayville, Grand Forks and Fargo in North Dakota to Detroit Lakes, Crookston and Park Rapids in Minnesota could see 6 to 8 inches of snow, while lesser amounts of 3 to 4 inches or 1 to 2 inches were forecast for northern parts of the states.

The forecast calls for light snow New Year's Eve night, especially in northern counties, and mild conditions on New Year's Day before light to moderate snow starts on Monday, Jan. 2, and ramps up to heavier snow later in the day into Tuesday.

Blowing and drifting snow are expected Tuesday, followed by "bitter cold" temperatures lasting into mid-January.