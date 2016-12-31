Fargo chief calls sex stings a valuable enforcement option

Fargo Police Chief David Todd described the number of people nabbed as "heartbreaking" when the arrests were announced.

"The simple fact we made six arrests in Moorhead and 12 arrests in Fargo for people coming to have sex with children is sickening, appalling and disgusting," Todd said, adding that the results of the sting indicated many young people in Fargo-Moorhead were likely being victimized in secret.

Six months after the sting, Todd said he believes that any chilling effect operation "Guardian Angel" may have had on would-be offenders has probably worn off.

"I think some of these people have a serious issue," Todd said, referring to individuals who seek out minors for sex.

"Even some of the people we arrested on that operation were suspicious it was a sting and yet showed up anyway," he said. Although such stings are resource intensive, Todd believes in them and expects more will be conducted in the future. He would say when that might happen.

As part of last summer's sting, authorities placed ads on websites and mobile apps through which contact with suspects was made. The apps included Grindr and Whisper, and the websites included Craigslist.com and Backpage.com.

Of 12 cases filed in Cass County District Court and six cases filed in Clay County District Court stemming from last summer's sting, three cases have been resolved in Cass County District Court with guilty verdicts following trials.

Two defendants in Clay County District Court have pleaded guilty to one or more charges and await sentencing.

The other 13 cases remain unresolved.

In the cases resolved with trials in Cass County, two defendants received sentences of 240 days in jail and were ordered to pay fines and fees amounting to about $1,000.

A third defendant was sentenced to 180 days and ordered to pay fines and fees of about $1,000.

Todd said he supports significant jail time in these kind of cases, even though there were no actual child victims involved, only investigators posing as children.

"I look at it in terms of how many other people have these people victimized and how many more people are they going to victimize if we don't stop them," Todd said.

"I like to see a pretty strong sentence that serves as a real deterrent."

EDITOR'S NOTE: To close out the year, reporters from The Forum are returning to stories that made headlines to see what's new. Look for a Following Up story every day through early January.