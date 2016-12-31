The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. Saturday at a house that includes multiple apartment units on Second Street Southwest in Perham, said Perham police Officer Dave Wiebe.

More information about the victim, including his condition and name, wasn't available Saturday. The man was flown to a Fargo hospital Saturday afternoon, according to calls heard over the Fargo-area emergency scanner radio shortly after the shooting.

Wiebe said police arrested a man, who also was not identified publicly Saturday, in an upstairs apartment of the Perham house for his role in the accidental shooting. He faces a charge of "dangerous weapons," a felony that Wiebe said is charged for recklessly discharging a firearm in city limits.