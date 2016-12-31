Search
    Man taken by air ambulance to Fargo, another man arrested after accidental shooting in Perham

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 4:59 p.m.

    PERHAM, Minn.—A man was LifeFlighted to Fargo on Saturday, Dec. 31, afternoon after another man accidentally fired a gun and struck him in an apartment here.

    The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. Saturday at a house that includes multiple apartment units on Second Street Southwest in Perham, said Perham police Officer Dave Wiebe.

    More information about the victim, including his condition and name, wasn't available Saturday. The man was flown to a Fargo hospital Saturday afternoon, according to calls heard over the Fargo-area emergency scanner radio shortly after the shooting.

    Wiebe said police arrested a man, who also was not identified publicly Saturday, in an upstairs apartment of the Perham house for his role in the accidental shooting. He faces a charge of "dangerous weapons," a felony that Wiebe said is charged for recklessly discharging a firearm in city limits.

    Ryan Johnson

    Ryan Johnson has been a reporter for The Forum since 2012 and previously wrote for the Grand Forks Herald.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
