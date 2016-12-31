These are the top 10 stories compiled by Forum News Service and ranked by editors across the state.

1 — It took nearly 27 years, but the discovery of Jacob Wetterling's whereabouts in early September brought a tragic end to a decades-old mystery. Danny Heinrich admitted to abducting and killing the boy in 1989, and before year's end, he pleaded to child pornography charges before receiving a lengthy federal prison sentence.

2 — Legendary musician Prince died April 21 of an accidental overdose of the powerful painkiller fentanyl. The Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame artist was best known for "Purple Rain" and produced more than 30 albums.

3 — The July 6 fatal shooting of Philando Castile after a traffic stop in Falcon Heights prompted a manslaughter charge against the police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Castile's girlfriend streamed the aftermath live on Facebook, and protests erupted across the Twin Cities.

4 — An off-duty police officer shot and killed Dahir Adan, who stabbed 10 people Sept. 17 at Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud.

5 — Another of the state's famous musicians, Bob Dylan, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. He didn't attend the ceremony, but Gov. Mark Dayton named Dec. 10 "Bob Dylan Day" in Minnesota.

6 — When the Minnesota Legislature adjourned in 2016, lawmakers failed to pass a bonding bill, which would have found billions of dollars in construction projects across the state.

7 — After more than two years of construction, U.S. Bank Stadium — the new home to the Minnesota Vikings — opened the $1.1 billion facility in summer 2016, six weeks ahead of schedule.

8 — Premium prices for individual health insurance policies jumped dramatically — 67 percent more than last year — with Minnesota officials calling the situation a crisis. In addition, several providers opted out of providing state-run health care, hitting greater Minnesota especially hard.

9 — The use of heroin and other opioids remained prevalent as agencies and first responders taking steps — including widespread deployment of Narcan — to curb overdoses and fatalities across the state.

10 — In several communities statewide, Minnesotans gathered in support of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests in North Dakota. Demonstrations across Minnesota signaled residents unhappy with law enforcement and banks involvement in the project.