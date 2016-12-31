"My desire is that everybody walk away from a concert of mine wanting to develop or to continue to use their talent to serve others," he said. "Whether that's on a community level or on a greater scale, that's what I try to do, is motivate and inspire people."

He immigrated from Cuba in 1980 as a 10-year-old. Jorge was a violin prodigy as a boy, and was offered a scholarship by the regime of Fidel Castro to attend a prestigious music school in what was then the U.S.S.R. The only caveat, Jorge remembered, was that he would have to renounce his Christian faith, unacceptable to the leaders of a Communist country like Cuba. He refused, and the conflict spurred his father to write a letter to Castro himself requesting that he let the Jorge family leave on religious grounds. While it was unlikely that Castro read it, Jorge said, somebody in the Cuban government did, and the family received permission to leave. It was a huge gamble that happened to pay off — if someone unsympathetic had received the letter, Jorge's father might have been imprisoned.

"Nobody was supposed to ... want to leave the country," Jorge said. "So people that wrote letters of that nature could easily be thrown in jail for five, or 10, or 20 years."

However, the family was stranded at a Cuban army base with other refugees when Ronald Reagan won the 1980 presidential election. The warm-up in relations under the Carter administration that had helped facilitate the Mariel boatlift was immediately curtailed. The hostile diplomatic situation combined with a major Caribbean storm, so the Jorges were stuck. They had abandoned their home in Santa Clara and most of their possessions on the off chance they might be able to leave, and now that chance to flee was slipping away.

For young Jaime though, the stay at the army base was a paradise.

"It was one of the best times of my life at that point, because we spent three months doing no school, I didn't have to practice the violin," he remembered. "We just ran around with dozens of kids of hundreds of people that were there trying to leave Cuba. So we didn't understand the severity ... of the situation, that we could be turned back and then have nothing to go back to, if the U.S. government didn't accept us."

Then, the Cuban and American governments successfully negotiated the Jorges' release.

"We were one of the last two or three flights to leave Cuba with people," he said.

Jorge's family moved to Milwaukee in one of the coldest winters in 80 years. He faced a language barrier and the surprising wealth of America.

"I think one time in my life in Cuba did I see a color television," he said. "Everything (in America) was color. Everything was bountiful, big."

He withdrew from medical school to pursue music ministry. Now based near Chattanooga,Tenn., Jorge travels the country, performing about 200 concerts a year, mostly in churches. He plays religious music like hymns and old gospel songs and shares his life story.

For 20 years, Castro's government would not allow those Cubans who took part in the boatlift to return to visit Cuba. But beginning in 2000, Jorge has periodically returned on mission trips to help a resurgent Christianity in Cuba take root. He takes money into Cuba to help fund churches' upgrades and expansions, buying things like Bibles and remodeling work.

The death of Fidel Castro brought mixed emotions to Jorge, although it was mostly good ones. The day Castro died, Jorge wrote a Facebook post saying a special place in hell was warming up for him.

"It's always a sad thing when anybody dies," he said. "It's also a relief knowing that this man who has oppressed and destroyed the lives of maybe millions of people, especially Cubans, will never be able to do that again to the people of Cuba. I want to use a very American word — I think it was closure for a lot of Cubans and Cuban-Americans."

Since there is no clear successor to the Castro brothers, their passing will present a drastic opportunity for reform to come to Cuba, Jorge said.

Proceeds from Jorge's concert in Baxter later this month will benefit the Lake Region Christian School Education Foundation, LRCS Principal Steve Ogren said. The foundation creates scholarships for families in need, as well as enhances classrooms by paying for things like whiteboards and projectors.

The school invited Jorge back to the Brainerd lakes area after he wowed an audience of about 250 people two years ago, Ogren said.

"He connected with our staff and kids in a way that was just neat to see," he said.

Jorge will perform Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Heritage Assembly of God church in Baxter, together with the LRCS Orchestra. Attendance is free of charge, but free will offerings will be accepted.

Jorge is also scheduled to perform at 11 a.m. Jan 21 at Rochester Church in Rochester, and 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at South Saint Paul Hispanic Church in St. Paul.