Winter Storm Watch For Sunday through Tuesday

At times snow could be quite heavy. The timing for the heavier snow looks to be later on Monday into Monday night and Tuesday.

The wind is expected to pick up Monday through Tuesday leading toward reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Gusts could be in the 30s and even 40s.

It is too early to give specific amounts of snow, but there does look to be potential for some areas to pick up over 6" of snow.

This system will definitly make for difficult travel Monday and Tuesday.