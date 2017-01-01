Fargo Park District on track to hire its own police officer

It's an idea whose time has come, said Park District Executive Director Joel Vettel.

"We probably should have done this awhile ago," he said.

In September, just weeks after Vettel left his nearly 20-year career with Fargo police to take the top parks job, the Park Board voted unanimously to set up the department—a move prompted by growth in both population and park property acreage.

Vettel said people are surprised to learn that the footprint of Fargo park property is similar to what's managed by the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Department.

During a recent meeting with Minneapolis park police leaders, he was told they manage about 3,000 park acres. The Fargo Park District has more than 2,100 acres.

In Minneapolis, the parks department has a 60-person police force; many are sworn and licensed officers, while some are part-time patrol agents.

Fargo's park police will be a one-person department, with a focus on safety and security. Like in Minneapolis, however, the officer will work closely with the city Police Department to prevent crimes and address illegal behavior.

The Fargo park police officer will be licensed — a move Vettel said is inexpensive, but adds value and experience to the position.

The person will need to fulfill the same minimal requirements of any officer in the state, which is 60 hours of training over a three-year period. Vettel said he expects many who apply for the job will already meet the standards.

"The people who apply, chances are, will already be law enforcement officers," he said.

Still, policing won't be the person's primary task.

Vettel said the officer will be in uniform whenever he or she is in one of the parks, but they won't drive a patrol car and they won't be trained in using radar or making DUI stops. They'll most likely be on foot or on a bike in the parks, he said.

Vettel hopes to have the officer in place by April or May. The position will pay $45,000 to $50,000 a year, not including benefits.