Meet Ruby, F-M's first baby of 2017

"We never really went out to celebrate it or anything, but now it's pretty special," said Ashly, a licensed practical nurse for Sanford Health.

The south Fargo couple had a due date of Saturday, Dec. 31, for their second child, but Ruby "wanted to stick around a little bit longer," Ashly said.

The proud parents came in about 7 p.m. New Year's Eve because Ashly was starting to have contractions, then returned home because she wasn't progressing enough. They went back to Sanford Medical Center around 3 a.m. Sunday.

At 6:53 a.m., they got to meet Ruby, who clocks in at 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 20.5 inches.

They had already narrowed down their list to two possible names for their second daughter, and Ashly said they knew Ruby was the right fit when they first saw her. Ruby also seemed to complement the name of their first daughter, Penelope, who will turn 2 on Jan. 12.

"I hope you like it," Ashly said to Ruby in the hospital room Sunday afternoon, greeted with a strong cry from the newest member of the Franz family.

Dan, 28, an IT worker for Cognosante LLC in Fargo, said he was just "excited to have No. 2" after a long night.

Ashly, 27, said she knew even on New Year's Eve night that Ruby could be the first baby born in Fargo in 2017 because hospital staff told her that no one else was in labor.

"It's pretty cool," she said while holding Ruby. "You got to be the first."

Essentia Health in Fargo didn't have any soon-to-be mothers in labor or any New Year's babies yet by Sunday afternoon.

For being the first baby born at Sanford in 2017, Ruby's family will get a gift basket of books and blankets they can bring home when they leave the hospital on Monday, Jan. 2.

They're still not sure if their family will grow more after having two daughters.

"We'll stick with the two for now, I think," Ashly chuckled when asked if they planned on having more kids.

But they certainly won't forget Ruby's grand entrance into the world on New Year's Day.