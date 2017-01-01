Driver injured in Highway 10 crash near Detroit Lakes

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Mary L. Bryngelson, 56, of Callaway, was eastbound in a 2003 Chevy Avalanche at 5:23 p.m. near mile marker 48 when the SUV drifted into the right shoulder, overcorrected and rolled into the median.

Bryngelson suffered injuries that were not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes.

A passenger, Joseph A. Novotny, 53, of Detroit Lakes, wasn't injured.