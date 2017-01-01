Driver injured in Highway 10 crash near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—A driver was injured Sunday evening, Jan. 1, when her vehicle drifted off the road and rolled into the median of U.S. Highway 10 east of here.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported Mary L. Bryngelson, 56, of Callaway, was eastbound in a 2003 Chevy Avalanche at 5:23 p.m. near mile marker 48 when the SUV drifted into the right shoulder, overcorrected and rolled into the median.
Bryngelson suffered injuries that were not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes.
A passenger, Joseph A. Novotny, 53, of Detroit Lakes, wasn't injured.